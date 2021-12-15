September 14, 1972 - December 11, 2021

On Saturday Dec.11,2021 Joseph E. Braoudakis peacefully passed away with his loving wife by his side after fighting a long battle with ALS.

Joe was born in N.Y but later moved to Montana where he called home. He worked for many years as a roofer . Joe"s interests included anything outdoors, he loved hunting, camping, hiking, shed hunting and so much more. He was known for his willingness to help others.

A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 17th at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave., Helena, with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

His family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the family and friends for their support during this hard time. Condolences may be sent to 1476 Mustang Rd Helena MT 59602.