Jones, Elizabeth A. "Betty"

May 8, 1932 – Jan. 7, 2020
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Jones was called to God on January 7, 2020. She was born in Lewistown, Montana on May 8, 1932. She attended Montana State University in 1950 where she majored in chemistry and she also met her husband, William Jones. They were married on March 20, 1955. Betty and Bill lived in Great Falls until they moved to Helena in 1977.
She was very active at her church, St. Paul’s United Methodist, she was an avid bridge player and a dedicated member of the YMCA. She also volunteered at the Historical Society and a former member of the Helena Symphony.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Jones; sister, Dorothy Wolfe and brother, Art Allison. Betty is survived by her son, Bennett and daughter, Rebecca along with her grandchildren, Carli, Chad, Charles and Colby
A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the YWCA Helena, P.O. Box 518, Helena, MT 59624, Montana Historical Society, P.O. Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620 or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan Street. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.
