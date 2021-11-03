November 7, 1950 - October 24, 2021

Jonathan Haywood departed this life on October 24, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and loved ones who have gone before.

He was born November 7, 1950 in Helena, MT to Ollie and Gaynelle Haywood.

Jon graduated from Jefferson High and from Oklahoma Christian College with a degree in accounting.

He married Carol Martin in 1972 and built a home on Warm Springs Creek Rd overlooking the beautiful ranch where he lived as a child.

Jon worked a variety of jobs before forming his own business Hidden Rivers Sprinkler, Landscaping and Snowplowing.

Jon and Carol were blessed with one son Terry and two grandsons Hunter and Jaxon.

Jon was a goodnatured, kind and caring man always willing to lend a helping hand.

One of Jon's greatest joys was sharing the good news of Jesus and His love.

He was a life long dedicated member of the Church of Christ in Helena and traveled to Three Forks, Twin Bridges and Whitehall to support the churches as a passionate, talented song and worship leader.

He helped build the South Hills Church of Christ building and Missouri River Christian camp.

Jon loved the Elkhorn mountains and was an avid hunter taking many friends and family on his expeditions.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Ollie and Gaynelle Haywood) and wife Carol.

Jon is survived by his son Terry Haywood and grandsons Hunter and Jaxon, his sisters Myra (Eldon) Thomas and Janice Ivey of Helena, nephews David Ellis of Elko, NV, Tim (Teresa) Ellis of Butte, MT, Derek Jones of Houston,TX and niece Angie (Chris) Harris of Battleground, WA.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the South Hills Church of Christ November 13 at 1:00 p.m.