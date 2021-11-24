July 18, 1969 - November 17, 2021
Jon was born July 18, 1969 in Westminster, CA and passed away November 17, 2021 at St. Peters Health in Helena, MT. Jon was a long distance truck driver for 25 years and was employed by R&K trucking in Helena. He is survived by his parents, Mac and Audrey Elvy, sister Sherri Kappe, brother Bob James, step-sons Corey Miller, Casey Miller and several nieces and nephews. Fur Friends Jack and Lola.
We would like to thank the staff at St. Peters for their care during Jon's passing.
Please make any donations in Jon's memory to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Jon will be cremated and there are no services planned at his request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.