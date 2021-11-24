 Skip to main content
July 18, 1969 - November 17, 2021

Jon was born July 18, 1969 in Westminster, CA and passed away November 17, 2021 at St. Peters Health in Helena, MT. Jon was a long distance truck driver for 25 years and was employed by R&K trucking in Helena. He is survived by his parents, Mac and Audrey Elvy, sister Sherri Kappe, brother Bob James, step-sons Corey Miller, Casey Miller and several nieces and nephews. Fur Friends Jack and Lola.

We would like to thank the staff at St. Peters for their care during Jon's passing.

Please make any donations in Jon's memory to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Jon will be cremated and there are no services planned at his request.

