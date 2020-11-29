Jon J. (Jerome) Eaton passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A Catholic Graveside Committal will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors being performed following interment in the columbarium. Everyone is welcome to attend, but please wear a mask if in attendance.

Jon was born in Helena, MT on April 4, 1937 to Marylynn (Taylor) and Roy Eaton. His parents met while his father was playing in a band at the old Broadwater Hotel and Natatorium. After his parents' separation, he was lovingly raised by his maternal grandparents, Gertrude and Ben McKinney.

He attended grade school in Helena and graduated from High School in 1956. He enlisted in the US Navy in January 1958 and served on active duty for four and a half years as a Radarman followed by 26 years in the Navy Reserve. He returned to Helena after his discharge from active duty. He worked for Liberty Loan Corp. and Anderson Motors before beginning employment with Montana Unemployment Compensation Commission, later to become the Department of Labor where he supervised their supply room, print shop, desktop publishing and internal building maintenance. He also worked evenings in the Capitol print shop for two sessions of the Legislature. He retired from the State in 1993.