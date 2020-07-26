Johnson, Marion

Marion Johnson passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Marion was born Nov 9, 1928 in Missoula MT to Walter and Lillian Romasko. Her early years were spent in the Flathead Lake area and she had many stories and memories of those times. After the family moved to Helena she attended Cathedral High School graduating in 1945. She continued her education at St Mary's in Kansas City where her degree was in education and she became Sister Mary Rosaire. She continued her education and eventually got her Masters in Education. She married Robert Johnson on December 10, 1977. They spent many happy years on fire lookouts and as campground attendants in Montana, Idaho, and Oregon, retiring in Oregon. After Bob's death she returned to Helena to be near family. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church. Marion served the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Community and the people of God for nearly 30 years as Sister Mary Rosaire Romasko and for the last 7 years continued her commitment to serve persons who are poor and marginalized as an Associate of the SCL's. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Anne Garissi and Janet Rubin, brothers Harry, David, Walter and John Romasko. Survived by sister-in-law’s, Bernie, Mary, and Joanne Romasko, nieces and nephews including Harry and Luanne Romasko, Jennifer and Jay Boughn, Mike and Sylvia Romasko and John and Joanne Romasko in Helena, and two very special friends Bobby and Linda.