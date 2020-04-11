Johnson, Emerson Michael

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Emerson Michael Johnson was born on May 12, 1967 in Silver Spring, Maryland to Susan Hermann Johnson and Emerson Aubrey Johnson Jr. Emerson “Mike” moved to Montana where he attended Capital High and the University of Montana in Missoula, MT.

He met and married Mandie Jo when he worked at Westmont.

He was very active in Small Fry Football and took great pride in all of his boys and followed their accomplishments as they grew up. One of his greatest joys was when his team came from obscurity to win the city championship.

He was a sports enthusiast and knew the history behind all the players and teams. He especially loved the Washington Redskins, Colorado Avalanche, LA Lakers, and much to the dismay of many of his friends, Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In his later years, he divorced Mandie Jo. He reconnected with his childhood sweetheart, Kristy, and loved her two daughters, Mandy and Aubrey, always praying for them and giving them thoughtful gifts and support during hard times.

He was the person many of his friends would turn to in times of crisis. He was generous with his time and attention, had many loyal friends and was like a favorite uncle to many of their children.