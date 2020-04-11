Johnson, Emerson Michael

Emerson Michael Johnson was born on May 12, 1967 in Silver Spring, Maryland to Susan Hermann Johnson and Emerson Aubrey Johnson Jr. Emerson “Mike” moved to Montana where he attended Capital High and the University of Montana in Missoula, MT.
He met and married Mandie Jo when he worked at Westmont.
He was very active in Small Fry Football and took great pride in all of his boys and followed their accomplishments as they grew up. One of his greatest joys was when his team came from obscurity to win the city championship.
He was a sports enthusiast and knew the history behind all the players and teams. He especially loved the Washington Redskins, Colorado Avalanche, LA Lakers, and much to the dismay of many of his friends, Tom Brady and the Patriots.
In his later years, he divorced Mandie Jo. He reconnected with his childhood sweetheart, Kristy, and loved her two daughters, Mandy and Aubrey, always praying for them and giving them thoughtful gifts and support during hard times.
He was the person many of his friends would turn to in times of crisis. He was generous with his time and attention, had many loyal friends and was like a favorite uncle to many of their children.
He worked for many years as a dispatcher for the Montana Highway Patrol in Helena, MT and was known for his ability to remain calm during times of crisis, displaying a natural skill for diffusing tense encounters and turning them into amicable exchanges.
There will be either a celebration of Mike Emerson's life once restrictions are lifted or a virtual funeral for his family of friends. Please email your contact information to edelweissforever52@gmail.com to be contacted for details of his commemoration. Please visit http://www.never-gone.com/Memorials/mikeemerson
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.