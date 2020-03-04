Johnson, Elaine Joy

Feb. 27, 1934 – Feb. 24, 2020

Joy passed peacefully in her Helena home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Elaine “Joy” Johnson was born on February 27, 1934 in White Sulphur Springs, Montana. She was the second child and oldest daughter of Dan and Dorothy Finn. She was an active child that loved to play basketball and spend time in the countryside with her family and friends.

While living in White Sulphur, Joy met Donald Johnson, and the two married on October 21, 1954 in Helena, Montana. They made their home in White Sulphur and began to grow their family, first with Donald Wayne and Vicki Lynn, both born in Townsend and followed by Peggy Elaine and Patsy Rose born in town. They then moved to Helena and completed their family with the birth of their fifth and final child, Shane Elliott.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}