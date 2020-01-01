March 17, 1948 – Dec. 17, 2019
Dorothy Patricia Johnson passed away on December 17, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1948. She will be dearly missed.
Dorothy was survived by her daughters, Stormie and Sarina Wilson, and her sisters, Linda Halvorson, Bonnie Kooken and Eva Smith.
There will be a small wake held for her on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 2705 Dodge Avenue.
