{{featured_button_text}}
Johnson, Dorothy Patricia

Dorothy Patricia Johnson

March 17, 1948 – Dec. 17, 2019

Dorothy Patricia Johnson passed away on December 17, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1948. She will be dearly missed.

Dorothy was survived by her daughters, Stormie and Sarina Wilson, and her sisters, Linda Halvorson, Bonnie Kooken and Eva Smith.

There will be a small wake held for her on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 2705 Dodge Avenue.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments