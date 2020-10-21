John Thompson

Sept. 19, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2020

Johnny was born on September 19, 1930 to John and Vivian Thompson in Basin, Montana, the oldest of three children. In 1941, Johnny's parents moved him and his siblings, Anita and Norman, to live at the Mike Horse Mine outside of Lincoln, where he and his father had a trucking contract for the mine. After moving to Lincoln in 1954, he met the love of his life, Katie. Johnny and Katie were married on April 14, 1963 and together raised two children, Maria and Johnny (Jay). John and Katie moved the family to Nye, Montana in 1969 where John worked for the Anaconda Company. After three years, they moved back to Lincoln where they chose to stay and raise their family. Outside of growing their family contracting business, Johnny loved working in the shop on his Model A Ford, his pride and joy. The Model A made an appearance in the Lincoln 4th of July Parade for many years.