John Scott Robson

John worked at several of the Helena car dealerships, beginning at Grimes Buick where he eventually became the “Honda Man” when Hondas were first introduced. He became an ASE Master Auto Technician and retired in 2002 due to poor health. He was always willing to diagnose and repair vehicles and anything with a small engine for his family and friends. If he couldn't fix something, it was not worth fixing! He enjoyed fishing (especially at Park Lake); camping in a travel trailer; tinkering in his garage; reading the Scriptures, Westerns and mysteries. He loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. He was a humble and loving man, always had a kind or encouraging word for everyone and was always respectful of others' feelings. He lived a full, happy life and a life of service. He loved serving God and his Church, his family, friends, and neighbors and it was his honor to have served his country. He endured to the end, in spite of many physical ailments throughout his entire life. We are so grateful to know that we will be able to be reunited with him again someday.