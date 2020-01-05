John Robert Zeeck was born on December 10, 1950 in Billings, Montana to Annaleen Hemmer Zeeck of Shelby, MT and Robert McCann Zeeck of Washington Court House, Ohio. John was the second son, having an older brother Phillip, two younger brothers David and Paul, and two sisters Mary and Patricia. John attended the Billings Catholic school system and was proud his whole life to have been a part of the 1969 State Champion Billings Central Fighting Rams football team and graduated from that school.
John met his best friend and life companion Kathleen Marie Stevens Zeeck at Eastern Montana College in 1969. They were married in 1974 in Great Falls. John and Kathy had four daughters Lena, Jessica, Genevieve, and Christine.
John worked 32 years for the State of Montana in the Department of Developmental Disabilities Services where he worked with the most compassionate and caring people, forming lifelong friendships. John retired in 2010 due to medical issues and always said the best thing about retirement was that every day is Saturday. He this also gave him more time to enjoy with his two granddaughters Aurelia and Bridgit.
From the time John was young he loved the written language. He loved to use it to craft stories and tales of times spend on Unc’s Farm on the Highline or the “Big Fish” that is still trolling the depths of Little Bitterroot Lake of Northwestern Montana. John read widely and shared that love with his wife and children. Many of his children or grandchildren’s favorite memories involve either his reading books to them of marveling them with his stories. He made his life’s goal to be a generous person, tell a good story and have a fine beer wherever he went.
John was a religious fly fisherman marrying his casts with prayers of peace on earth and releasing fish to the streams with the kindness of the Father’s hand that touches you gently in times of struggle and leads you back on your way. His family is sure that he is somewhere dancing in the waves of a stream.
On December 30th John, surrounded by his family, passed away from cancer.
John is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Lena Zeeck, Jessica Kearns, Genevieve Zeeck and Christine (James) Rowe. He also leaves behind granddaughters Aurelia Zeeck and Bridgit Kearns. He is survived by his older brother Phillip (Mary) Zeeck, his younger brothers David Zeeck, Paul (Susan) Zeeck and his younger sisters Mary (William) Kennedy and Patricia (David) Mondonado. He is survived by his mother-in-law Dorothy Buchowski Stevens, brother-in-law Neil Marxer and sisters-in-law Colleen Ryan, Lisa (Dean) Blomquist, and Kimberly (Thomas) Drynan. He is also remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews.
John is preceeded in death by his father Robert, mother Annaleen, father-in-law Fredrick Stevens, sister-in-law Barbara Marxer and his beloved dog Jake with whom he will be buried.
Catholic Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Rd., on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:00 with a reception to follow at the church. There will be private family distribution of the ashes that will occur at a later time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.
