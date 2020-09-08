John Robert Cronholm, 88, of Helena passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. John was born on February 14, 1932 in Ipswich, South Dakota to Loyd and Ruth Cronholm, the oldest of three children. The family left South Dakota and moved to Northfield, Minnesota. John attended high school in Northfield, and graduated from St. Olaf College. He served in the US Air Force, and while on a leave from service in the Korean War married Carla Lindstrom on December 27th, 1952. He joined the U.S. Small Business Administration in 1959 in the Minneapolis office, and is credited with opening the Sioux Falls, South Dakota office of the SBA in 1962. Opportunity within the agency brought John and Carla to Helena in 1970, and he rose to the position of District Director, the title he held at his retirement in 1992. He traveled the country for work, and after retirement John and Carla continued to travel. They took trips to Europe and went to Costa Rica twice for birding adventures. They also traveled the U.S. and Canada, visiting family and friends. John loved Montana. He was a hunter, fisherman, cross-country skier and river rafter. He also spent hours on golf courses, and aced the 17th hole at Bill Roberts Golf Course on September 3, 1986. Active in many local organizations including Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation and Audubon, John served as president of the Montana Club and Green Meadow Country Club. John and Carla are longtime members of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. One day while cross-country skiing, John and Carla found the Marlow property near Canyon Creek for sale. Shortly thereafter, Summit Lodge, or more often just “the cabin” became a source of pleasure and relaxation for years, with many family gatherings taking place in the mountains along Little Prickly Pear Creek. John was predeceased by his parents, an infant daughter and a niece. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carla, and their children, Cara Cronholm of Seattle, Marta Runnels (Rick) of Cincinnati and Bob Cronholm (Linda) of East Helena, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Karna Brewer of Anoka, Minnesota and Peggy Darby of Boulder, Colorado and one niece. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held on September 10th at 2pm at the Fort Harrison Cemetery Pavillion. Please wear a mask. There will be a celebration of John's life at a later date. Remembrances can be made in John's name to Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Helena, or to Helena Food Share. In John's own words, when asked how he wanted to be remembered, he wrote: “As a person who enjoyed life, loved his family and was considerate of other people's feelings.” Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family.To view the tribute page or share condolences, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com