April 19, 1953 - Oct. 19, 2021

John Murphy Fox died at home peacefully on October 19, 2021 and joined his father John Arthur Fox, Aunt Eileen, Uncle Lonnie, and John Downs. His boys noted that it was his half birthday, age 68 1/2 years. Murphy was born April 19, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Doris Burts and John Arthur Fox. He is survived by Doris Gillett, his mother and sister Dani Fox-Lopez who still live in Bakersfield. His wife, Susan and his beautiful boys, Jed, Conor, Brendan and Brian, nieces Rynn Fox, Megan Quezada, and Catt Fox-Uruburu, grandchildren Liam, Jaeger, and Rory, and grand niblings Riley Quezada, Eva Quezada, and Emma Fox. He also loved the women who his sons love and the men who love his nieces that followed, Mary Beth Jäger, Jessie Brown, and Courtney Wunderwald, Jan Bosman, Marc Zimmerman, Mat Fox-Uruburu and welcomed rediscovered family Kevin and Saundra. He was welcomed and was beloved by his extended family of Byorths, Cates, Kaileys, Schweyens, and Padons.