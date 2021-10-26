April 19, 1953 - Oct. 19, 2021
John Murphy Fox died at home peacefully on October 19, 2021 and joined his father John Arthur Fox, Aunt Eileen, Uncle Lonnie, and John Downs. His boys noted that it was his half birthday, age 68 1/2 years. Murphy was born April 19, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Doris Burts and John Arthur Fox. He is survived by Doris Gillett, his mother and sister Dani Fox-Lopez who still live in Bakersfield. His wife, Susan and his beautiful boys, Jed, Conor, Brendan and Brian, nieces Rynn Fox, Megan Quezada, and Catt Fox-Uruburu, grandchildren Liam, Jaeger, and Rory, and grand niblings Riley Quezada, Eva Quezada, and Emma Fox. He also loved the women who his sons love and the men who love his nieces that followed, Mary Beth Jäger, Jessie Brown, and Courtney Wunderwald, Jan Bosman, Marc Zimmerman, Mat Fox-Uruburu and welcomed rediscovered family Kevin and Saundra. He was welcomed and was beloved by his extended family of Byorths, Cates, Kaileys, Schweyens, and Padons.
Murphy was a Renaissance man. He was a proprietor of Durty Murphy's Hide and Hair in Reeder's Alley. He modeled for western artists in his best self-made fur trade accoutrements. He was an amazing singer, song-writer, poet, & musician - no instrument left. He delighted in playing with the Parlor Pickers and the Irish Session musicians. He wrote for Helena Downtown, bartended at the original Bert and Ernie's, and held court at the General Mercantile for all the Gulch Rats who are the foundation of Murphy and Susan's Helena life.
Murphy began his career at Carroll College teaching an English Composition Class. He also taught courses in Native American Studies, Memoir, Environmental Studies, and the Honor Scholars program teaching classic literature and he gained full professorship and became the chair of the Sociology Department. He took many groups of students to learn in Belize and Ireland at the National University of Ireland – Galway.
The family held a private memorial and are planning a spring celebration of life in Helena for his friends and family.
