John Michael Mullen

May 23, 1980 - January 20, 2021

John loved nature, music and his family very much. You could always find him smiling when he was talking about Eminem or Atmosphere or some new artist he'd discovered, gaming with the kids, or just watching the elk in his yard. John graduated from Jefferson High School and spent his adult years jumping from ski slope to nature hikes around Glacier, Whitefish, Missoula, Sidney and Helena. His family meant the world to him and were his biggest joy. He always said, “They are my ‘why.'” He will be missed by so many friends and family around Montana.