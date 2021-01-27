May 23, 1980 - January 20, 2021
John Michael Mullen, born May 23, 1980, in Sidney, Montana, passed away on January 20, 2021 in Helena. John is survived by his parents, Robert and Stephanie (Munson) Mullen; wife, Alison (Blair) Mullen; children, Nora Mullen, Lachlan Mullen, and Blake Mullen; siblings, Kristin Mullen and Robin Mullen (Amber).
John loved nature, music and his family very much. You could always find him smiling when he was talking about Eminem or Atmosphere or some new artist he'd discovered, gaming with the kids, or just watching the elk in his yard. John graduated from Jefferson High School and spent his adult years jumping from ski slope to nature hikes around Glacier, Whitefish, Missoula, Sidney and Helena. His family meant the world to him and were his biggest joy. He always said, “They are my ‘why.'” He will be missed by so many friends and family around Montana.
John's family will host a closed memorial service on Thursday, January 28th at 11am. Friends may view the service on Facebook Live on Retz Funeral Home's Facebook page and Zoom at link https://rb.gy/z7ia2n.
You are invited to share your favorite memories or support for the family at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/ibG2MyY7.
Flowers can be received at Retz Funeral home. Donations can be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/v66nda-please-help-the-mullen-family.
You may also visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share your favorite memory of John.
