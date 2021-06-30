 Skip to main content
John L. Borer
Jan. 25, 1943 - June 24, 2021

John L. Borer 78, of Townsend, Mt. passed peacefully on 6-24-2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa as well as wonderful teacher. We love him, and miss him very much.

John's funeral was held on Saturday, June 26, at the Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend, Montana.

