Dec. 19, 1963 - Nov. 25, 2020

John Kirley, 56, died of complications from Alzheimer's Disease on November 25, 2020. John was born in 1963 to Fern and Floyd Kirley in Townsend, Montana. His father died before John was two years old. His sisters, Patricia Kirley Lusetti and Mary Kirley Clow, were about 20 years older than him, so he grew up with just his mom and brother, Bill Kirley, at home.

When he reached school age, he lived with foster families in Helena so that he could attend special education classes there. He returned home to his family in Townsend each weekend and every summer. After John had lived with a number of different families, John's teacher and his wife took John in to give him a more stable setting. He lived with them for 37 years. He called Jim and Susan McGrane his parents, and Kim McGrane Beaver and E.J. “Eddy” McGrane were his sister and brother.

John was a West Mont client for over 30 years. Through West Mont's supported employment program, John worked at Burger King for 21 years. Everyone should hope to have a boss as fun, patient, and supportive as Jeremy was for John.