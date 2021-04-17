John “Keith” Harwood passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021 in Helena, MT. Keith was born on October 9, 1971 in Helena MT to Daryl Harwood and Bonnie Walker Harwood. He was raised in Helena, attending Capital High where he was a fierce competitor in football and wrestling. One of his other loves was rodeo where he won numerous awards in steer wrestling and bareback riding. Keith spent many years honing his hunting and fishing skills with his father, Daryl and his brother, Greg. Throughout adulthood, Keith continued to enjoy many successful hunting and fishing trips.
Prior to graduation, Keith was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Mary in Bismarck ND. He attended and played football during 1990 and 1991. Keith then joined the US Coast Guard and served his country for nine years. He was stationed at Kodiak Island AK and Newport OR where he learned welding and was a Damage Control Man on the USCG Firebush.
After discharge from the Coast Guard, Keith pursued a lifelong career in plumbing. He became a journeyman plumber and owned and operated Harwood Plumbing in Lincoln City OR for many years. He had recently returned to Helena to continue his trade.
He married Margaret Janes in Newport OR and they had two children, Harlee Ann and Hunter, whom he was very proud of and loved dearly. After many years of marriage, Keith and Margaret divorced. He later married Courtney Crooks from Lincoln City, OR.
Keith was the type of guy who would do anything to help a friend or family member. He is remembered for being a best friend to his brother Greg and a “big brother” to his sister Stacie—protecting her and watching out for her when necessary. Keith was a great father and a faithful friend. He was a guy who always greeted everyone with a big smile. His tremendous sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stan and Marian Harwood and Dennis and Mildred Walker. He was also preceded by his Aunt Barbara Kay Walker.
He is survived by his parent Daryl and Bonnie of Burley ID, wife Courtney Crooks, daughter Harlee Ann, son Hunter, stepdaughter Maddie Denny, his brother Greg (Carrie) Harwood and nephews Mason and Greyson Harwood of Burley ID, and sister Stacie Harwood-Clark (Telyne Clark) and nephew Xavier Clark of Covington WA. He is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles Connie and John Yeatman, Vicki and Joe Steiner, Candy and Randy Vook, and Wayne and Valerie Harwood, together with numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the West Valley Fire Department and St. Peter's Health who responded to the 911 call for assistance.
A memorial service is planned for early summer.
Condolences can be mailed to Daryl and Bonnie Harwood, 364 Conant Avenue, Burley ID 83318
To offer a condolence to the family or share a story about John please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.
