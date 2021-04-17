John “Keith” Harwood passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021 in Helena, MT. Keith was born on October 9, 1971 in Helena MT to Daryl Harwood and Bonnie Walker Harwood. He was raised in Helena, attending Capital High where he was a fierce competitor in football and wrestling. One of his other loves was rodeo where he won numerous awards in steer wrestling and bareback riding. Keith spent many years honing his hunting and fishing skills with his father, Daryl and his brother, Greg. Throughout adulthood, Keith continued to enjoy many successful hunting and fishing trips.

Prior to graduation, Keith was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Mary in Bismarck ND. He attended and played football during 1990 and 1991. Keith then joined the US Coast Guard and served his country for nine years. He was stationed at Kodiak Island AK and Newport OR where he learned welding and was a Damage Control Man on the USCG Firebush.

After discharge from the Coast Guard, Keith pursued a lifelong career in plumbing. He became a journeyman plumber and owned and operated Harwood Plumbing in Lincoln City OR for many years. He had recently returned to Helena to continue his trade.