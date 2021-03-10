Sept. 9, 1930 – March 8, 2021

“To Fly West, my friend, is a flight we all must take for a final check.” Retired Captain John K. Howell took his final flight on March 8, 2021. Jack flew for TWA (TransWorld Airlines) for almost 30 years. He loved flying but loved hunting and fishing more and was able to do that for years after retiring.

Jack was born September 9, 1930 to John Heaton Howell and Estella May Howell in Carlisle, WA the youngest of 5 children. He grew up in the Gig Harbor, WA area. After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a crew chief and radio man during the time he served. He then went to work for Boeing Aircraft. While working there TWA recruited him and then joined the pilot ranks first as Flight Engineer, the Second Officer and ultimately as Captain. He often said that he lived “The Impossible Dream” from average Joe to his dream of flying. God was so good to him.

Jack and his wife, Pat, married in 1976 and were blessed to have over 44 years of adventures together.