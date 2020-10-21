Dec. 8, 1940 - Oct. 13, 2020

John Justa Wright, age 79, of Helena, Montana, passed away October 13, 2020 of Covid-19.

Born December 8th, 1940 to Estel & Gunhild (Sakrison) Wright, John was the 5th of 6 children to this union. He, his sister and four brothers were raised on the family farm near Flasher, North Dakota.

John was a 1959 graduate of Flasher Public School. Following high school he attended North Dakota State University in pursuit of a civil engineering degree. During college he interned two summers with the North Dakota State Highway Department. There he worked on ND Highway 31 by Raleigh and Interstate 94, near Glen Ullin, North Dakota. Upon college graduation, he headed west in his 1961 Falcon to Kalispell, Montana. It is there where he started his lifelong career with the Montana State Highway Department. One of his many jobs was District Engineer for the Kalispell region. John remained in Kalispell until the Libby Dam project began which moved him to Eureka, Montana. There he worked overseeing, reconstructing and relocating roads along the Kootenai River and around Lake Koocanusa. Upon completion of those road projects, John returned to Kalispell. Years later, he left the field work behind and moved to the Highway Department offices of Helena until his retirement.