John Joseph Oitzinger

John's whole family is appreciative and proud of his ‘honorific' as Esq. As such, he was stellar. His most important titles though were Dad, Grampa and Great Grampa. In these roles, as in many others, John, throughout his life was formidable (pronounced in a French accent for pure emphasis). For his widespread well-populated family, John, a Renaissance Man, was fluent in the language of the way in which the world works. He was devoted, engaged and tireless. Our “North Star” died peacefully in his sleep at the family home in Helena of sudden onset kidney cancer that rapidly metastasized to his lungs. His wife of 39 years, Sandy, was with him.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, his Daughter, Nancy, and granddaughter Destinee Rojas Oitzinger (Aldo); Daughter Janet Sanderson, granddaughter, Heather Irby and her kiddos, Brooke and Jacob, granddaughter Michelle Johnson (Anton) and their kiddos Robert and Loretta, and grandson, Paul Sanderson; Son James W. Oitzinger (Lisa); Daughter Karen Donnelly (Kevin), and granddaughters Sarah, Kristen and Megan; Daughter Katie (Joe) and grandsons, Kai Rendino (Jessica) who is in law school and Miles Rendino; Sandy's Daughters Christine Sanders, grandsons, Joey and Mitch (Skye) and kiddos Tristan and Paige, granddaughter Marlena; Jennifer Magee, and grandchildren, Leyna and Liam. John and Sandy's daughters together are Hilary Oitzinger Betson (Andrew) and Johnna Preble (Chad), who is a Kalispell Assistant City Attorney, grandchildren Sabrina, Elijah, Grace and River. John is also survived by his brother, James T. Oitzinger and niece, soon to be Mom in her own right, Anne; his sister Janet Oitzinger, numerous nieces and nephews and grand n&n's. He is also survived by his cousins, Doug and Jane Oitzinger, his longtime friends Doug and Anne Nagan, David Johnson of Helena, and Shelley ‘Bear' Immel. All of the above are peppered across the country and John was ever the enthusiastic camper van traveler for visiting far and near, including having visited Allison and Jerry Wolf-Wilhelm last year in Minnesota. A year or two before, John had attended Notre Dame's Reunion and the Rich Township High Reunion and reconnected with many dear friends thereby. John enjoyed our Salons at the Montana Club that hosted and discussed authors with Montana connections and he also frequented political and community fetes, many of which were connected with our treasured Pat Williams “family.”