John “Jack” LaMonte Casteel

On the morning of March 10, 2020, our dear father, husband and friend passed away peacefully at home in the company of his wife in Helena, Montana. Jack was 83 years old.
Jack was born in Creighton, Nebraska on April 22, 1936. He was second of the three sons of Merle LaMonte Casteel and Gladys Evelyn (Hough) Casteel. He grew up in Missoula, Montana and lived the majority of his adult life in Helena, Montana. Jack’s first marriage to Lynne (Russell) Goodman produced two children, Ric and Suzanne.
As a young man Jack served in the Montana Army National Guard. During that time he was called to duty in the prison riot of 1959 at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. His photo was featured on the cover of Life Magazine.
Jack worked as a banker at First National Bank of Helena and then his interest shifted to cars, which led him to owning a dealership, Personal Pontiac. He then moved on to be the Used car / Fleet car Manager at Capital Ford. Eventually he would become one of the first insurance agents for Farm Bureau Insurance in Helena.
Jack's second marriage to Merry Lou (Humphreys) brought an additional two children into his life, Chuck and Kellie.
Jack was an avid golfer and member of Green Meadow Country Club for many years. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and, of course, had a love for the Montana Grizzlies. He would attend every home football game in Missoula cheering on his favorite team. His love of sports led him to become a coach of the Capital High girls’ basketball team for several years. He also supported his community as a member of the Helena Exchange Club for over 25 years, serving a term as president.
Jack’s easy-going nature and readiness to tell a joke or a story endeared him to family and friends and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdad, Charlie Snow, as well as his two brothers, Robert Casteel and Gary Casteel.
Jack is survived by his wife Merry Lou and children, Richard (Becky) Casteel, Suzanne (Terry) Casteel, Charles Casteel and Kellie (Casteel) Lassila. Grandchildren are Sam Forslund, Sophie Forslund, Max Casteel and Lili Casteel. Jack is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date this summer. Donations in Jack’s honor may be made to Helena Exchange Club supporting Coats for Kids. Condolences can be given at www.aswfuneralhome.com.
