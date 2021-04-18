JOHN (Jack) Joseph Dunn went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 25, 2021 at Honor Health John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
John was the second of three sons born to Joseph Frances Dunn and Lezetta Emaline Herrin on October 11, 1933. They lived in the Sixth Ward and he attended Bryant Elementary School and graduated from Helena High School in 1952. He entered the U.S. Navy in June 1952. He served four years active duty, serving in the Philippines at Subic Bay and the Great Lakes Naval Training Center and then completed his eight-year obligation at the Helena Naval Reserve Center.
Prior to graduating from Helena High School, he went to work for the NP Railway as Yard Clerk and after release from the Navy returned to Helena as Train Desk Clerk. In February 1957 he met his first wife, Darlene Mazie Dalrymple and they were married on August 3, 1957. In October of that year, he went to work for Mountain Bell as an apprentice C.O.E. Installer. Over the years he worked in various capacities in Montana, Colorado, and California, retiring December 31, 1986 from AT&T at Oakland, California.
He and Darlene returned to Helena in 1987 where he worked during the tax season for H & R Block. During their early years in Helena, they were blessed with two daughters, Tracie Rae (Jerry) Shepherd, and Terrie Kae (Alton) Martin. Darlene left this world in April 1988 to be with her Lord and Savior.
In 1989 he met Billeta (Billie) Hogemark and they were married at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church on September 22, 1990. This union gave Jack five additional daughters and their families, Judy (Gene) Sondeno, Linda (Mel) Roe, Sandra (Doug) Morgan, Billeta (Earl) Mainwaring and Bobbie (Roger) Boss. Over the years Jack and Billie spent their winters in Phoenix, Arizona and summers in Montana as well as enjoying traveling.
Jack was active throughout his life in Fraternal organizations serving as Worshipful Master of Helena Lodge No. 3, A.F. & A.M, of which he was a 64-year member, including being a 40-year member of the Helena Scottish Rite and Algeria Shrine Temple. He was also active in Helena Lodge No. 193, B.P.O.E. serving as Exalted Ruler twice and as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Southern District of Montana. Jack additionally was a member of Miriam Chapter Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Patron with Billie and Worthy Matron. Jack also enjoyed a 13-year membership in the Helena Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #639.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Darlene, and brothers Edward and Howard. He is survived by his daughters and stepdaughters, 21 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren as well as his brother Gary (Judy Rigler) Dunn. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with coffee and cookies to be served in the social hall of the funeral home after the service. Burial will be at the Montana Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison after the gathering. Memorials are encouraged to be made in John's name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.
