John (Jack) Joseph Dunn

In 1989 he met Billeta (Billie) Hogemark and they were married at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church on September 22, 1990. This union gave Jack five additional daughters and their families, Judy (Gene) Sondeno, Linda (Mel) Roe, Sandra (Doug) Morgan, Billeta (Earl) Mainwaring and Bobbie (Roger) Boss. Over the years Jack and Billie spent their winters in Phoenix, Arizona and summers in Montana as well as enjoying traveling.

Jack was active throughout his life in Fraternal organizations serving as Worshipful Master of Helena Lodge No. 3, A.F. & A.M, of which he was a 64-year member, including being a 40-year member of the Helena Scottish Rite and Algeria Shrine Temple. He was also active in Helena Lodge No. 193, B.P.O.E. serving as Exalted Ruler twice and as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Southern District of Montana. Jack additionally was a member of Miriam Chapter Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Patron with Billie and Worthy Matron. Jack also enjoyed a 13-year membership in the Helena Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #639.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Darlene, and brothers Edward and Howard. He is survived by his daughters and stepdaughters, 21 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren as well as his brother Gary (Judy Rigler) Dunn. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with coffee and cookies to be served in the social hall of the funeral home after the service. Burial will be at the Montana Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison after the gathering. Memorials are encouraged to be made in John's name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.