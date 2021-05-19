John "Jack" Edward Lowney

Family genealogy and Montana history gave Jack a lot of happiness; with countless hours spent looking through archives, having conversations with many extended family members and documenting the Lowney and Maillet lineage back to the 1600's. He took great pride in his Montana roots and our families rich history in Anaconda and Butte.

Reducing our dad, our brother, our grandpa down to a few highlights gives you a glimpse into the life we shared with him. Mainly, however, he was a loving guy that enjoyed the simpler things in life. He always loved going to get a cold Coke and a burger or sitting down to watch a ball game or the corniest of jokes. He will be so very missed.

A memorial celebration will be held this Friday, May 21st at 1 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.

“Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.” - Dr. Seuss