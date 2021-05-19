Dec. 20, 1948 - May 17, 2021
John “Jack” Edward Lowney passed away at age 72 on May 17, 2021. He was born in Anaconda on December 20, 1948. He is survived by his daughter Natalie (Rick) Long of Littleton, Colorado and his son, Matthew (Cori) Lowney of Portland, Oregon; sister, Jeanne Lowney of Anaconda, and brother William “Bill” (Karen) Lowney of Missoula; and wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Cecilia (Kaitlyn and Austyn) Lowney, Darien (Ember and Roman) Lowney, and Sarah and Chloe Long; and countless loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucile, his brother Jim, and his son Christopher.
Jack grew up in Anaconda, attended Saint Joseph Grade School, Anaconda Central High School and Carroll College in Helena. He had a love for sports from an early age, with endless basketball games with neighborhood kids. Jack played basketball and football for Anaconda Central and went on to play basketball for the Carroll College Fighting Saints. As he got older, it turned into countless games in the alley with his children or watching games on television.
After moving to Helena with his family, Jack had a long career in Montana state government, mainly in departments of public health and families. With over 20 years of service, culminating as a bureau chief at the Department of Public Health and Human Services, he had many colleagues that touched his life.
Family genealogy and Montana history gave Jack a lot of happiness; with countless hours spent looking through archives, having conversations with many extended family members and documenting the Lowney and Maillet lineage back to the 1600's. He took great pride in his Montana roots and our families rich history in Anaconda and Butte.
Reducing our dad, our brother, our grandpa down to a few highlights gives you a glimpse into the life we shared with him. Mainly, however, he was a loving guy that enjoyed the simpler things in life. He always loved going to get a cold Coke and a burger or sitting down to watch a ball game or the corniest of jokes. He will be so very missed.
A memorial celebration will be held this Friday, May 21st at 1 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.
“Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.” - Dr. Seuss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.