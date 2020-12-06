February 10, 1954 - December 2, 2020

John J. Purpuro passed away at his home December 2, 2020 after a brief illness.

John was born in Hackensack New Jersey February 10, 1954 to Joseph and Helene Purpuro. He graduated from Saddle Brook High in 1972.

John was very proud of his 42 years of military service. He served in the Army National Guard as an Enlisted Soldier, Officer, and Warrant Officer. Starting his career in New Jersey, he transferred to the Montana Army National Guard where he culminated his career as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the State. He loved attending local, state and national military functions. He volunteered as the secretary for the local Warrant Officer Chapter, the Montana National Guard Service Club, Last Chance Hand Gunners, and the Army Retired representative on the Board of Directors for the Montana National Guard Association.

John (aka John F) found a new lease on life when he met Teresa and moved to Montana in 1999. He made many new friends and truly loved living in Big Sky country. John's many interests were RVing with friends, attending NASCAR races in the fall and gun, guns, guns and he was very proud to be a lifetime member of the NRA. He never hesitated to tell his friends back in New Jersey to “come visit but don't stay”.