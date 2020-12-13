John Howard Moore

 Skip to main content
August 10, 1945 - November 28, 2020

John “Johnny be good” Howard Moore passed away November 28th, 2020. He went peacefully in his sleep to be with his mother and father.

John was born August 10, 1945 to Gene and Dorathy Moore in Wallace, Idaho. After separating from Gene, Dorathy married Raymond Moore who became John’s father. Together they also had a daughter, Shawna. John lived with his family in Wallace Idaho. After some moving around they landed in Helena, MT. John attended grade school in East Helena and later graduated from Helena High School. During his youth he worked part time at the Marlow Theater and the Auto Parts Supply on Last Chance Gulch. He Married his first wife Helen and had a daughter Angie, but later separated. On Oct 11, 1969 he married Linda Jean Moore. John Adopted Linda’s daughter Darcel Verdale and later had a son Patrick Michael. They lived it Helena where John worked for Prospector Chevrolet. In 1984 the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon later to return to Helena.

John was a fighter, living with Multiple Sclerosis for most of his life. He never let it slow him down, as he was always on the go. As the MS progressed, he became less mobile but never let it stop him. He could be found riding his scooter around the property, working on his beloved Studebakers, watching old westerns or riding the lawn mower. John was the kind of person who was always willing to help those who asked. His greatest love was his family.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Linda, daughter Darcel (Chris Beville), son Patrick (Amy Ark), his sister Shawna Rose (Jack), Two Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren.

John is proceeded in Death by his Father Raymond and Mother Dorathy and his grandparents.

John did not wish to have any funeral services and will be cremated and interned at a later date in a private family gathering.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name.

