John Howard Moore

August 10, 1945 - November 28, 2020

John “Johnny be good” Howard Moore passed away November 28th, 2020. He went peacefully in his sleep to be with his mother and father.

John was born August 10, 1945 to Gene and Dorathy Moore in Wallace, Idaho. After separating from Gene, Dorathy married Raymond Moore who became John’s father. Together they also had a daughter, Shawna. John lived with his family in Wallace Idaho. After some moving around they landed in Helena, MT. John attended grade school in East Helena and later graduated from Helena High School. During his youth he worked part time at the Marlow Theater and the Auto Parts Supply on Last Chance Gulch. He Married his first wife Helen and had a daughter Angie, but later separated. On Oct 11, 1969 he married Linda Jean Moore. John Adopted Linda’s daughter Darcel Verdale and later had a son Patrick Michael. They lived it Helena where John worked for Prospector Chevrolet. In 1984 the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon later to return to Helena.