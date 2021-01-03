John F. Sammons Jr

John F. ‘Tinker' Sammons Jr., age 78, of Helena, passed away December 19, 2020. He was born in Missoula, MT on March 12, 1942 to John and Zara Sammons.

John married the love of his life, Christine Bomar on January 13, 1961. For 44 years, they were seldom seen apart. Christine's untimely death in October of 2005 left a void in John's life that he could not seem to replace. John did not really know how to live without Christine by his side.

John was a Gunners Mate in the Navy from 1961 to 1965 serving aboard a Supply Tender. John, however, was deathly afraid of the water…. go figure. He would attempt to put two life jackets on when boarding a pontoon boat on Canyon Ferry and would not take his life jacket off for anything until his feet were firmly planted on dry ground.

John began working at the ASARCO Plant in East Helena in 1966 until his retirement 2003.

John did not speak a lot of his childhood, nor about his time in the Navy, in a lot of ways, John was a tough egg to crack when it came to talking about himself. He loved a good practical joke, however. He would often take a beating by hiding in the hall late at night and reaching out to grab Christine's ankle as she walked by, he would chuckle and giggle for hours as he relived the event.