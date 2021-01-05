John Edward House

Oct. 11, 1951 - Dec. 26, 2020
John Edward “Ed” House, 69, of Winston, Mont., died December 26, 2020, at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City.
A service will be held when gatherings can safely go forward.
Ed was born October 11, 1951, in Cut Bank, Mont., to Robert and Ella House. A Cut Bank High graduate, he spent most of his professional life as a long-haul truck driver. He worked for several companies in the western U.S. before becoming an owner-operator. He met his wife Vivian "Lolly" Re in Bakersfield, Calif., where their two children Robert Anthony House and Kimberly Price were born and raised until the family moved back to Montana in 2003.
