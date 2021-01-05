John Edward House

Oct. 11, 1951 - Dec. 26, 2020

Ed was born October 11, 1951, in Cut Bank, Mont., to Robert and Ella House. A Cut Bank High graduate, he spent most of his professional life as a long-haul truck driver. He worked for several companies in the western U.S. before becoming an owner-operator. He met his wife Vivian "Lolly" Re in Bakersfield, Calif., where their two children Robert Anthony House and Kimberly Price were born and raised until the family moved back to Montana in 2003.