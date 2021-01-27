John Charles Maki

Oct. 2, 1945 - Jan. 22, 2021

John, a powerful, gentle giant, passed away from complications of Covid Pneumonia on January 22, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena.

He was raised on a Finnish ranching community in Columbus, MT. There he learned an intense work ethic and how to repair anything. He developed his love of fishing at that time while angling alongside his family on the banks of the Stillwater River.

He worked at many jobs from owning his own gas station, to logging in Alaska, and even tried out Corporate America.

But his fiercely independent nature drove him to set out on his own, and at age 31, he finally found his true calling as a professional fly-fishing and big game outfitter. He followed this career path passionately for the rest of his days. Hundreds of stories could be told of his exploits in the outdoors; If it wasn't an adventure, he would make it one.