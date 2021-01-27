John Charles Maki

Oct. 2, 1945 - Jan. 22, 2021
John, a powerful, gentle giant, passed away from complications of Covid Pneumonia on January 22, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena.
He was raised on a Finnish ranching community in Columbus, MT. There he learned an intense work ethic and how to repair anything. He developed his love of fishing at that time while angling alongside his family on the banks of the Stillwater River.
He worked at many jobs from owning his own gas station, to logging in Alaska, and even tried out Corporate America.
But his fiercely independent nature drove him to set out on his own, and at age 31, he finally found his true calling as a professional fly-fishing and big game outfitter. He followed this career path passionately for the rest of his days. Hundreds of stories could be told of his exploits in the outdoors; If it wasn't an adventure, he would make it one.
John and his wife, Susan, worked hand in hand to build John Maki Outfitters into a successful business. They got to meet wonderful people from all over the world and form many lasting friendships. Out of necessity, he taught himself to repair inflatable boats. Word spread quickly about his quality work and attention to detail. Over the years, he was able to kept many boats afloat earning the nickname "The Boat Whisperer".
If there is a life after this one, hopefully a river does indeed run through it, where the wind doesn't blow and every cast is the perfect cast.
He leaves his wife of over 51 years, Susan; two wonderful sons, Michael of Helena and Patrick of Austin, Texas; a precious daughter in-law, Pat's wife, Karolina, and their two children, Sebastian (10), and Bryn (6), who were the light of John's life.
For safety reasons, John's family will wait to hold a memorial until its safe and warm enough to gather outdoors.
Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
