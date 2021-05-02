John Arthur Creech was born on December 22, 1938 to Francis Marion “Jack” Creech and Veronica (Ryan) Creech in Washington, IA. John was in the Air Force from 1957 to 1961, where he toured to Nova Scotia and Montana, among other places. John talked about Montana frequently as a place he wanted to return to. John had two siblings, Helen (Creech) Ghys, who survives him in Davenport, Iowa, Richard “Dick” Creech, and Donald Creech, both of whom preceded him in death.

In 1959 John married Priscilla (Young) Creech and they had one daughter together, Barbara (Creech) Wilson, (Steve Wilson) who now lives in Iowa. Barbara gave John and Priscilla 2 grandchildren, Christopher Phillips and Kelsey Van Dyke (Zachary Van Dyke) who both survive him. Kelsey and Zachary have Kaitlynn, Levi, and Shiloh, who are John's great-grandchildren.

John married Linda Lee Mundell-Creech in 1999 and inherited a stepdaughter, Sarah “Sally” Mundell-Espelin (Rick Espelin), currently of Alaska. Sarah provided him and Linda three grandchildren, Alexandria Espelin-Baxter (Alan Baxter), Levi Espelin, and Eric Espelin (Kelsi Espelin). Linda preceded John in death.