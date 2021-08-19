Nov. 1, 1940 - Aug. 5, 2021

John Anthony Petelin Jr. died August 5, 2021 at home in Fort Worth, TX after a fierce battle with cancer. John was born November 1, 1940 in Anaconda, Montana to John Petelin Sr. and Paulette Nitschke Petelin. Despite growing up in a town without an airport, John dreamed of flying planes from a very young age--going so far as to write a letter to Air Force recruiters in the third grade. The recruits arrived at his house to be told by his mother that “Johhnny Jr” was 8 years old. The recruiters left materials. These treasured airplane posters would hang in Johnny's room and inspire dreams.

John attended Montana State in Bozeman, MT where he was in ROTC. He met the love of his life, Valerie on her very first day on campus when he helped move her in. Their love would continue for almost 60 years. John's first time on an airplane was during pilot training school in Merced, CA. He went on to become a B52 pilot. He was deployed 632 days during the Vietnam War and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross during the 11day bombing of Hanoi. He also sat alert during the Cold War at SAC in Bellevue, NE. All while raising two daughters, Terri and Cheryl. He often credited Valerie with allowing him to have the flying career of his dreams.