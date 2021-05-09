As the sun rose on April 29, Joe Moore passed peacefully.

Joe was born August 13, 1952 to Jack and Penny Moore in Helena, Montana. He attended Catholic schools and graduated from Helena High School in 1970. Joe initially worked installing floors for Finstad Flooring and other companies.

In 1977 he began his 44-year profession as a real estate appraiser with Moore Appraisal Firm. Joe trained under his father and later mentored his brother, sister, and nephew as they learned the appraisal business. He was instrumental in passing the first laws regarding appraisal licensing in Montana and was well respected by peers and clients alike. After spending his first years as a residential appraiser, Joe spent the last 20+ years doing commercial work, including many different types of property in Helena and around the state.

Joe's pride and joy were his daughter and 3 granddaughters. He often drove to Great Falls to have dinner with them or attend a school event. He bragged about their accomplishments and enjoyed watching them grow, get good grades, pass tests, and appreciate music. He helped build a house for Megan and the girls volunteering many weekends with NeighborWorks Great Falls, often enlisting other family members and friends to assist.