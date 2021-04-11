Joe Biehl, playful, ebullient, snappy dresser, died on April 6, 2021, after nearly 80 years of embracing life. He was born April 22, 1941 in Olney, Illinois where his love of music was also birthed, bringing him and others toe-tapping, finger-snapping joy throughout the years. Joe was always at the ready to give (and take!) a good ribbing from friends and family. He was quick to laugh, masterful at cards, ever the gentleman, filled with integrity, gracious and very much enjoyed a sweet treat.
Joe married his wife, Janet, 55 years ago in Patoka, Indiana and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Jacque. They raised their girls in Helena, Montana and enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping, fishing and generally “lapping up the atmosphere” that his adopted home state had to offer. Later in life, Joe enjoyed his time on the golf course, playing duplicate bridge and most importantly the friendships that developed around his activities.
His occupation of choice would have been musical performance. He spent his time in the Army playing in a musical quartet that traveled to various Army bases in Europe entertaining the soldiers stationed there. Throughout his life, he continued to participate in church and community musical activities of all kinds which brought him great delight. In recent years, he even figured out Spotify(!), with the help of his ever-patient granddaughter, and would spend hours in his chair listening to his favorite tunes.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and young grandson, Jeremiah. He leaves behind his loving wife Janet, two daughters Jennifer and Jacque (and their spouses David and Joe); two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Mikaela, and his adored sister Janie.
I do hope they were playing your song, When the Saints Go Marching In, when you arrived.
We love you.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be in Joe's name to Hospice of the Valley or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Thank you.
