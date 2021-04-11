Joe Biehl, playful, ebullient, snappy dresser, died on April 6, 2021, after nearly 80 years of embracing life. He was born April 22, 1941 in Olney, Illinois where his love of music was also birthed, bringing him and others toe-tapping, finger-snapping joy throughout the years. Joe was always at the ready to give (and take!) a good ribbing from friends and family. He was quick to laugh, masterful at cards, ever the gentleman, filled with integrity, gracious and very much enjoyed a sweet treat.

Joe married his wife, Janet, 55 years ago in Patoka, Indiana and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Jacque. They raised their girls in Helena, Montana and enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping, fishing and generally “lapping up the atmosphere” that his adopted home state had to offer. Later in life, Joe enjoyed his time on the golf course, playing duplicate bridge and most importantly the friendships that developed around his activities.