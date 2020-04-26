Joanne K. Friedsam Obit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joanne K. Friedsam, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 with her daughter Teresa by her side.

Joanne was born in Milaca, MN and grew up in Perham, MN. It was in Perham that Joanne met the love of her life, Jerome “Jerry” Friedsam, and the two were married in 1964. This was the start of a happy marriage and love affair that lasted 54 years until Jerry passed away. As Jerry was fond of saying, he “made a good choice” with wife Joanne. This union was further enriched when daughter Teresa was born.

Jerry’s work requirements resulted in the family moving to Montana where they were exposed to the many wonders of the Montana landscape before settling in East Helena for forty years.

It was in East Helena that Joanne got involved in the community, served as a clerk for the State Liquor Store and helped establish the Eastgate Volunteer Fire Department and she served on the Board of Trustees until 2016.