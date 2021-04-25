Joan Joy Grimes, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes in Mesa Arizona on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Joan was born on October 19, 1935 to William and Vivian Howard in Helena, Montana. She graduated from Helena High School and married Lawrence Sturn. They had four children, Lauri, Lynn, Michael, and David. She later married Malcolm Grimes in Helena and relocated to Arizona.

She and Larry built many homes in Helena. Joan was very active in her children's lives. She was a Girl Scout leader and Rainbow Girls advisor as well as active in Saint Peter's Church Guild. Joan was very creative with crafts. She was also an excellent seamstress and sewed many of her children's clothes.

She worked at the Hawkins-Lindstrom Clinic in Helena for many years. She was a Public Storage manager in Scottsdale Arizona and worked as an executive secretary at various businesses.

She loved animals and travel. Her dogs Taffy and Jake were always by her side. In retirement Joan and Mac were campground hosts at numerous locations in the Southwest and on the West Coast. They had fond memories of working at Dollywood on one of their many adventures. She also had a passion for exercising, hiking and working on jigsaw puzzles.