Joan E. Hart
0 comments

Joan E. Hart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joan Phyllis Eickelberg Hart, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 81, at Hunter’s Pointe on May 20, 2020. Joan was born April 19, 1939 in Billings MT. She was the first of 5 children born to Robert and Lois (Simineo) Eickelberg.

Joan married Arthur Hart on October 18, 1958 at the Mayflower Congregational Church in Billings. They were married for 56 years before Art’s passing in 2015.

The family moved to Helena in 1971, after Art completed his master’s degree in Vocational Rehab, the family moved to Helena in 1971. Joan was employed as a legal secretary.

She later became a purchasing agent for St. Peter’s Hospital where she worked until her retirement.

Joan loved flowers, her beautiful gardens and hummingbirds. She also enjoyed music and family game nights. She will be remembered for her delicious fried chicken and her potato salad.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Art, brother John and granddaughter, Baylea Kenney, who held a very special place in her heart. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Brenda (Ron) Davidson of Helena and their children Shane and Bryan Pam, Jeff, Josh; Bekki (Kevin) Flanagan and daughter Siobhan of Helena; and Beth (Ron) Kenney of Clinton, UT and daughter Shaylene. She is also survived by sisters Janet (Jim) Hopper; Judy (Gary) Doll; and brother Jere (Karen) Eickelburg.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, friends and family will gather at a later date.

Memorials in Joan’s name may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or a charity of your choice. We love you Momma!

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joan.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News