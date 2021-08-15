Sept. 8, 1939 – July 31, 2021
Anyone who knew Joan Duncan will remember her gentle smile and warm-hearted kindness. Sadly Joan passed away at her home on July 31st from diabetes complications.
She was born to Dr. Walter E. and Alcye Marjorie Duncan in Butte, Montana. She and her brother Walter had a loving upbringing. Her parents engrained in her the need for community service and care for those less fortunate. Even as a child Joan would want to help everyone, be kind and assist others to find a better way. She was a devout Catholic who not only practiced her religion but lived it every day of her life.
After graduating from the class of ’57 at Butte Central High School, Joan moved to Helena in 1958 to attend Carroll College. Within a few years she joined the Carroll College Family as the assistant to the Dean of Girls, Billie Jean Hill. Their association grew into a life long friendship that carried them into their senior years.
Joan then went on to pursue a career of service. From the spectrum of sharing love with the little ones at the Helena Head Start to inspiring the seniors at the Foster Grandparent Program and acting as the Director of the Helena Food Share, Joan’s helping spirit touched so many people, most of whom we will never know about. Still wanting to contribute, she worked on into retirement in various State agencies.
You may remember her love of politics. Under Governor Tom Judge she became the first woman to head up the newly formed Montana State Woman’s Bureau. There were few legislative sessions that Joan did not work at or at least kept close track of the bills she was supporting. She helped numerous candidate get elected to public office and she herself served on the Helena City Commission in the 1980’s. She was passionate about bringing good health care to our community and helped develop our clinic now serving all residents.
Joan had a flair for fashion. She was always dressed beautifully with outfits matching her jewelry and shoes. She took that talent into becoming the Personal Shopper at Hennessey’s Department Store where she could always find customers the most flattering color, size and design to make them shine.
People were at the center of Joan’s life. She not only cherished her friends but she touched the lives of all those she met. Whether it was a clerk in the bank, someone in the aisles of the grocery store or the driver on the city bus, they truly meant something to Joan. There was rarely an invitation that she did not accept. She loved people and they loved her in return because of her kindness, subtle humor and eternal optimism. Being with her at a community event was like being in a receiving line. She knew so many and they all counted.
Joan is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother, dearest friend Billie Jean Hill, and her cat Bo.
She leaves to cherish her memory, cousins: Lee Driver (Rita) Glendive, Montana, Rachel Jackson and Margaret Day of Strasburg, Virginia, Alva Driver of Seattle, Washington, Felix Driver (Carol) of Anaconda, Montana and Frances Farmer (Gerry) of Madison, Mississippi. Dear friends: Marlene, Judy, CB, Kay, Bev, Mr.W, Suzanne, Pat and many others in Butte and Helena.
Joan will be deeply missed. But all that knew and loved her will agree that the Angels in Heaven have gained a spirited, joyful, and loving newcomer. This is without a doubt.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass is set for 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, followed by a reception in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Anaconda, MT.
Donations in Joan’ name, will be gratefully accepted by the American Diabetes Assoc., the Helena Food Share, or charity of one’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joan.
