Joan Duncan

You may remember her love of politics. Under Governor Tom Judge she became the first woman to head up the newly formed Montana State Woman’s Bureau. There were few legislative sessions that Joan did not work at or at least kept close track of the bills she was supporting. She helped numerous candidate get elected to public office and she herself served on the Helena City Commission in the 1980’s. She was passionate about bringing good health care to our community and helped develop our clinic now serving all residents.

Joan had a flair for fashion. She was always dressed beautifully with outfits matching her jewelry and shoes. She took that talent into becoming the Personal Shopper at Hennessey’s Department Store where she could always find customers the most flattering color, size and design to make them shine.

People were at the center of Joan’s life. She not only cherished her friends but she touched the lives of all those she met. Whether it was a clerk in the bank, someone in the aisles of the grocery store or the driver on the city bus, they truly meant something to Joan. There was rarely an invitation that she did not accept. She loved people and they loved her in return because of her kindness, subtle humor and eternal optimism. Being with her at a community event was like being in a receiving line. She knew so many and they all counted.