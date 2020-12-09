Joan Beverly McMahon

If reality programs would have been part of the 60's, 70's, and 80's, “Joan's Life” would have been #1 show on TV. She stayed at home and tended to her brood as they were growing up. Not only was she an excellent mother but served as nurse, chauffeur, referee, judge, and jury on far too many occasions. Why one would want to put up with so much over so many years (ketchup on Tommy's head after getting out of the hospital, the pitchfork through Tim's leg, the rattlesnake in the lap, the Christmas Eve hot tub “thaw”, late night wait ups...) may be a mystery to some, but not to her. “It's all what makes life interesting” is how she felt. She always had the old standby sayings of “You're so full of it your eyes are brown” and the dreaded “Wait until your father gets home” to diffuse any situation. Yet, for the most part, all it took was an understanding word, certain look, or hug to fix most anything that was wrong. She simply had the Mother's Touch.