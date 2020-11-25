Jim Wiseman

May 18, 1951 – Nov. 7, 2020

As I sit here & think about Jim's life it occurred to me that if you knew Jim then you already know who his parents were, when & where he was born, who his siblings were, where he went to school, where he worked, who he married, who proceeded him in death & who he left behind. So I would like to tell you a couple things you may not have known about Jim. Jim was a good Husband, a good Dad & a good Friend to have. Jim made sure that Kris & I came first, Kris had the best of things & I had the fastest of things. Jim would do anything for anybody & his friends knew that they could count on him. His Grandkids were the joy of his life & no doubt the highlight of his life. He was a different man when it came to his Grandkids & would choose to be with one of them or all 3 of them over anything or anyone. He should have been a Grandpa before a Husband or a Dad because Kris & I witnessed a side of him that was beautiful to see. Jim tragically lost his Son on Dec 22nd 2019 & his Grandkids never entered back into his life from that day forward. They were living a mere 2 miles from us but never a call, a text or a visit. When Kris died & left him they chose to leave him too. He always asked me 2 questions that I could not answer, “ Why did his Son have to die “ & “ why did his Grandkids leave him when he need them the most “ I couldn't begin to tell him because I had the same 2 questions. The loss of his Son & the purposely distance that was initiated only to hurt him took a toll on Jim & his health. I saw the pain in his face, I could hear the crackle in his voice & he wasn't strong enough to hold back the tears. Helplessly I watched him deteriorate noticeably from week to week & month to month. It took a mere 10 1 months for him to die of a broken heart. I have to believe that his Son was there to meet him & he walked through the gates without a walker. He know longer has to ask “ Why “ about his Son because he is forever with him. He will seek the answer to his other lingering “ Why “ question that he so desperately needed to know. I have to believe that one day I will be at the same place my husband & my only child are & maybe Jim can give me the answers to the same 2 questions that I could not give either of us. Jim was cremated & & brought home . In the Spring I will be having a celebration of his life at our home. With the help of close family & anyone who considered Jim a friend i would like the help spreading his ashes where we spread our Sons ashes on our property. The two of them will dance in the wind together until it's my time to join them & our family of 3 can reunite & dance once again as “ ONE “ I will put the date of the Celebration in the paper & on Facebook. Thank you to all that reached out to Jim & I when our Son died & thank you to all that reached out to me when Jim died. You all touched my broken heart.