Jim Kercher

September 24, 1949 - January 13, 2022

Our beloved Jim passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Becky by his side. Jim served in the Marines for 3 years until he was injured. He was a wonderful man, always had a smile on his face, and the bear hugs he gave out were always filled with love. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ronnie Kercher, Kris Kercher and Peter Kercher. He is survived by his loving wife Becky and brother Jerry. He will be missed by all who loved him. Fly high till we meet again. Services are at Fort Harrison with Military Honors at 2;00 o'clock Friday January 21,2022.Reception to follow.