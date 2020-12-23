Jan. 26, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2020

Jim Bunting of Georgetown, TX, by the grace of God, went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on December 17, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Asheboro, NC on January 26th, 1938, the youngest of seven children born to Colon and Etta Bunting.

After graduating from Asheboro High School and the University of South Carolina, Jim initially had a business career in commerce and industry followed by a life devoted to Christian bookselling, evangelism, and teaching.

Jim was truly grateful to God for the gifts of his dear parents and siblings, his wonderful wife Peggy and her parents and siblings, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, employees, teachers, pastors, doctors, nurses, and friends for their selfless contributions to his life.

Above all things, he left earth knowing for certain he had eternal life, and the assurance of an eternal home in heaven. A home built by God for those who have placed their faith and trust in His Son's shed blood as full payment for the penalty of their sins.

When describing himself, Jim often quoted "Amazing Grace" hymn author John Newton's famous description of himself, saying: "I'm a great sinner, but I have a great savior."