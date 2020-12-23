Jan. 26, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2020
Jim Bunting of Georgetown, TX, by the grace of God, went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on December 17, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Asheboro, NC on January 26th, 1938, the youngest of seven children born to Colon and Etta Bunting.
After graduating from Asheboro High School and the University of South Carolina, Jim initially had a business career in commerce and industry followed by a life devoted to Christian bookselling, evangelism, and teaching.
Jim was truly grateful to God for the gifts of his dear parents and siblings, his wonderful wife Peggy and her parents and siblings, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, employees, teachers, pastors, doctors, nurses, and friends for their selfless contributions to his life.
Above all things, he left earth knowing for certain he had eternal life, and the assurance of an eternal home in heaven. A home built by God for those who have placed their faith and trust in His Son's shed blood as full payment for the penalty of their sins.
When describing himself, Jim often quoted "Amazing Grace" hymn author John Newton's famous description of himself, saying: "I'm a great sinner, but I have a great savior."
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Peggy Harvell Bunting; son Mark (Kelly) of Dallas, TX; son Kyle of Austin, TX; grandchildren Jeb, Skyler, Thomas, Jack and Caroline; and brother Bill Bunting of Asheboro, NC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gardens of Verde Vista clubhouse in Georgetown, TX on Saturday, January 30th, 2021. There will be a graveside service at the Callicutt Memorial Church cemetery in Asheboro, NC in June of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the Jim's family suggests a contribution to Evangelism Explosion International because of the influence this ministry had on his and Peggy's life as well as millions of others worldwide. Please send to: EE International, P.O. Box 753, 161 Bradley Branch Rd., Arden, NC 28704.
