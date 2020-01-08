Jezick, Charles John

Charles John Jezick lost his battle with bone cancer on December 7, 2019. He was born to Charles E and Janet E Jezick (nee Curry) on November 2, 1947 in Brownwood, TX. He moved to Montana when he was 7 and loved everything about it. When he moved to Portland in high school, he left his heart in Montana. He spent his entire career at OECO in Portland, heading up the quality lab where he calibrated parts for the aerospace industry. When he retired, he immediately moved aback to Helena. He rarely missed the Sunday service at St. Peters Episcopal Church. The day he died he attended the ordination of the new bishop. He had a passion for Montana history, history books and could be described as a walking encyclopedia on Montana. He also enjoyed fishing, hiking and camping. He volunteered on the Tour Train, the Walking Mansion Tour & the Old Governor’s Mansion. He attended the Annual Montana History Conference. He is survived by his sisters Donna Snyder of St. Louis and Judee (Sid) Woodbury of Palm Desert CA, 6 nieces and nephews, 11 grandnieces and grandnephews, and 2 great-grandnephews. Donations can be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Helena or to the Montana Historical Society.
A memorial service will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 511 N. Park Ave. in Helena. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter’s Cathedral Memorial Garden. A reception will follow the interment in the church parish hall. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Charles.
