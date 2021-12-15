July 6, 1936 - November 22, 2021

Jessie Mae (Petek) Hamby, 85 of Tippah County Mississippi and former resident of Cherokee County Alabama passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi following a brief illness.

A Christian, Jessie was born July 6, 1936 in East Helena, Montana to the late Peter Petek Jr. and Mary Ward Petek.

Jessie was a graduate of the East Helena School System.

Jessie married Harold Myles on April 24, 1954 and blessed with three children of this marriage. Ralph A. born December 28, 1954, Candy L. born September 12, 1957, and Kenneth H. born January 24, 1959. All of the children were born in Helena, Montana. Harold, Jessie and family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Jessie was the owner of a Hair Salon for almost 20 years and she was an avid seamstress. She later divorced Harold in the late 1960's.

On November 15, 1975, Jessie married Richard Hamby in Elko, Nevada. She started her long haul truck driving career with her husband but later divorced.

In 1993 Jessie married Hugh Hallmark and moved to Alabama and continued her long haul trucking career.

Jessie in her later years enjoyed watching her favorite Nascar Driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Alabama Football.

Jessie has eight grandchildren, Justin Myles, Mindy Myles, and RyAnn Martinez, Lyle Poole, Amie Johnson, Casey Poole, JayCee Nelson and Monty Myles. She has 9 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

Jessie was proceeded in death by her son Kenneth Myles, four sisters, Freda Estes, Pearl Griffith, Maxine Hensley and Irene Murgel, and three brothers Fred Petek, David Petek, and Laverne Petek.

Jessie is survived by her son Ralph (Thelma) of Kearn, Utah, daughter Candy Poole of Nesbit, Mississippi, her sister Sharon Davis of Roy, Montana and one brother Peter Petek III of East Helena, Montana.

A private service honoring the life of Jessie will be at a later date.