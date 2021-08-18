Jerry Robert Olosn

After a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease due to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, he retired in 2005 first to Helena and then to Clancy. Jerry continued his ministry by serving as an interim pastor in Townsend and playing guitar and singing for several assisted living and nursing homes in Helena. But 16 years of Parkinson’s took its toll, and he could not fight off the Covid virus, quietly slipping away with Lin at his side.

My Jerry was such a kind, honest, compassionate, decent, caring, intelligent, fun-loving, and humble man who always saw the good in people. I never heard him complain about the circumstances of his illness. He loved his family and friends, animals, music, cooking, and baking the BEST chocolate chip cookies ever! Oh how he loved our three daughters who simply adored him and were truly ‘daddy’s girls’. I used to joke that I could disappear off the face of the earth and maybe in a few months one of them just might ask, “daddy, you know that woman that used to live here? Whatever happened to her?” Jerry faithfully served both his country and his God, and we are so proud of the man he was…truly an example of the best that humanity has to offer. How lucky was I that he chose me to be his life’s partner…blessed indeed!!