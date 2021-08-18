Jerry Robert Olosn

March 6, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2020
In the early hours of November 3rd 2020 our family lost its center, its rock, its heart when Jerry Robert Olson passed from this earth on to his next journey.
Jerry was born in Moultrie GA on March 6, 1945 and at the age of two returned to the family home in Great Falls where he spent his childhood and graduated from GF High School in 1963. He enlisted in the Navy hoping to serve aboard a ship during the Vietnam War, but at Whidbey Island this fear-of-flying young man was assigned to a flight crew aboard a P2-V7 operating anti-submarine detection equipment.
After 4 years in Vietnam, Jerry earned a degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from NMC in Havre and then spent several years in Portland OR working at Trader Vics and on a surveying crew.
1975 was a pivotal year in Jerry’s life. Moving back to Montana he began working at Boulder River School and Hospital where he met talented musicians Bruce Anfinson and Gary Burgess who became his good friends and band mates in the following years as the Gulch Rat Music Co. and Sand Coulee Band. He also met his future wife Lin Stoller Olson and they were married in 1978 after moving to Sand Coulee where Jerry worked for the Soil Conservation Service and played music with the band at many venues in Great Falls and around Montana.
In 1981 the family moved to Dubuque, IA where Jerry earned a Master of Divinity degree from Wartburg Theological Seminary. Ordained in 1985 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Great Falls, he went on to serve churches in Roundup, Lavina, Red Lodge, Joliet, and Choteau.
After a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease due to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, he retired in 2005 first to Helena and then to Clancy. Jerry continued his ministry by serving as an interim pastor in Townsend and playing guitar and singing for several assisted living and nursing homes in Helena. But 16 years of Parkinson’s took its toll, and he could not fight off the Covid virus, quietly slipping away with Lin at his side.
Jerry is survived by his wife Lin, his daughters Emily Rose Quann (Michael), Cecily Rose Olson, and Bethany Rose White (Will); grandchildren Preston, Brandon, Piper, and Amelia; sisters-in-law Pat (Tom) Burton and Joni Olson; brothers-in-law Steve (Sheila) Stoller and Bob (Diane) Stoller; siblings Judith and Eugene; and many life-long friends.
My Jerry was such a kind, honest, compassionate, decent, caring, intelligent, fun-loving, and humble man who always saw the good in people. I never heard him complain about the circumstances of his illness. He loved his family and friends, animals, music, cooking, and baking the BEST chocolate chip cookies ever! Oh how he loved our three daughters who simply adored him and were truly ‘daddy’s girls’. I used to joke that I could disappear off the face of the earth and maybe in a few months one of them just might ask, “daddy, you know that woman that used to live here? Whatever happened to her?” Jerry faithfully served both his country and his God, and we are so proud of the man he was…truly an example of the best that humanity has to offer. How lucky was I that he chose me to be his life’s partner…blessed indeed!!
An informal celebration of Jerry’s life will be held up at Bruce Anfinson’s Last Chance Ranch on Saturday, August 28th. Please meet in the parking lot of the Park Avenue Building (301 S. Park Ave. Helena) at 12 noon, and a bus will take us to the gathering where a lunch and beverages will be provided. The bus will leave the celebration at 3:00 to return us to the parking lot. Please come and celebrate with us and share a memory you may have of this wonderful man.
Kindly RSVP to help us in planning by texting or calling me at: 406-465-2185 or by email to: roses3/@bresnan.net
To all of the many VA doctors and staff, to the other professionals and caregivers who helped him, to all of our friends, and to all of my family, thank you from the depths of my heart for loving him and being a part of his life.
Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, New York 10163-4777 or online at donations/@michaeljfox.org
