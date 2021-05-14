Jerry Marvin Sammons, 75, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was born on December 4, 1945, in Missoula, to Zera and John Sammons. He was raised in Helena, MT and graduated from Helena High in 1964.

He enlisted in the Navy, January of 1965 where he was active duty until October of 1968. He then did a reserve stent from 1968 to 1971. He began working at Stone Container in February of 1969 until he retired with the closure of Smurfit-Stone.

On his birthday, December 4 of 1969, he married his sweetheart, Sharon Marie Rostad of Missoula. He lived out the rest of his life with his wife and three children in Missoula.

Jerry will be missed and survived by his wife Sharon, his brothers James “Bugs” (Rita) Sammons, Joseph Sammons, his children Jon (Renee) Lamb, James (Shelly) Lamb, Jodie (Joseph) Miller, his grandchildren Marie, LeAnna (Brandon), Evan, Bradley, Ashley, Bailey, Caleb, Brayden, and his great grandchild Alicia.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Zera Sammons, his brother John “Tinker” Sammons, and his sisters Elinor Redd and Betty Jonas.

There will be a military honor service Friday May 14, 2021, at 11 AM at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery located at 1911 Tower St. Missoula, MT. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.