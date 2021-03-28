Jerry Bradford Bucy

Jerry Bucy passed away peacefully in his sleep following a tough battle with Parkinson's disease. He left this life just like he lived it, on his own terms. He was born on November 16, 1949, in Townsend, Montana, to Marie and Bob Bucy. He attended school in Townsend and graduated from Broadwater County High School where he made lasting friendships that continued throughout his life.

Immediately after high school he went to work at the local sawmill and joined the Army Reserves. He appreciated his time in the service as he got to travel around the United States; however, that travel made him appreciate Townsend and his lifestyle there. Safe in that knowledge, he went to work with his father and began his career as a house painter and all-around Mr. Fix-It. When he took over the business from his dad, he didn't just inherit the business but all the calls to open stuck windows, trap mice and even wash windows. He did it all! He continued with Jerry Bucy Painting until his body wouldn't let him anymore. He worked hard and instilled that work ethic into each of his five children who all recount the many “work lessons” taught by Dad during their summers of working for him.