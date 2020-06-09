× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff T. Block, age 59, passed away at his home near Canyon Ferry Lake in Helena, Montana in early June, 2020.

Born in Watertown, Wisconsin on May 25th, 1961 to parents Thomas Block and Sandra Harris (née Buss), Jeff was then raised in Helena, Montana where he went on to spend his life and raise his own family. He graduated from Helena High School in 1979 and pursued his passion in electronics by earning an Associates Degree in Electronic Engineering from University of Montana – Helena. He went on to work at KMTX Radio as a Communications Engineer for a number of years before joining the Helena College of Technology, where he inspired students in his electronics courses and eventually served as Director of IT.

Jeff married DeAnn Caussyn in 1986, with whom he had his two daughters, Courtney and Taylor Block, and remarried Shelly Kaiser in 2010. He had a love for photography, electronic technologies and especially the outdoors; he could frequently be found hiking mountain trails, sailing at Canyon Ferry lake, or riding his motorcycle across the country. He also had a passion and talent for helping his friends and loved ones with construction projects – over the course of his life, Jeff built two houses for his family, helped with the construction of his daughters’ childhood ballet studio, and built his mother’s garage from scratch, among countless other passion projects.