Jeff T. Block, age 59, passed away at his home near Canyon Ferry Lake in Helena, Montana in early June, 2020.
Born in Watertown, Wisconsin on May 25th, 1961 to parents Thomas Block and Sandra Harris (née Buss), Jeff was then raised in Helena, Montana where he went on to spend his life and raise his own family. He graduated from Helena High School in 1979 and pursued his passion in electronics by earning an Associates Degree in Electronic Engineering from University of Montana – Helena. He went on to work at KMTX Radio as a Communications Engineer for a number of years before joining the Helena College of Technology, where he inspired students in his electronics courses and eventually served as Director of IT.
Jeff married DeAnn Caussyn in 1986, with whom he had his two daughters, Courtney and Taylor Block, and remarried Shelly Kaiser in 2010. He had a love for photography, electronic technologies and especially the outdoors; he could frequently be found hiking mountain trails, sailing at Canyon Ferry lake, or riding his motorcycle across the country. He also had a passion and talent for helping his friends and loved ones with construction projects – over the course of his life, Jeff built two houses for his family, helped with the construction of his daughters’ childhood ballet studio, and built his mother’s garage from scratch, among countless other passion projects.
Jeff had a kind heart and is missed greatly by his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Courtney and Taylor Block of Portland, OR, his mother, Sandra Harris of Helena, MT, his siblings, Joel Block of Rockport, TX, Laura Block of Butte, MT, Logan Block of Miami, FL and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelly Kaiser, who passed away in April of 2016.
A memorial service will be planned for family members to take place this summer. A special thank you to all those that knew and loved Jeff, and those that eased his way through life.
