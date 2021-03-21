On the beautiful Sunday afternoon of March 14th in Helena, after a long run of a deep, peaceful sleep, Jeff Franjevic opened his eyes for one last time.

Although he had lost his power to speak, his eyes brightened to the likeness of his life's happier moments, as he saw the faces and heard the voices of his loving family gather around him… and with that, a true character stepped off the stage for the last time.

Jeffrey Jack Franjevic was the second of five children born to Jack and Polly Franjevic in Great Falls, Montana.

He was educated at the Ursuline Academy, St. Gerards, Great Falls Central and the College of Great Falls where he earned a degree in English and a Masters in Education. His work history was as varied as the Montana landscape that he loved so much: English teacher at the College of Great Falls and Malmstrom Air Force Base, substitute teacher in the public school system, property manager, in retail, lifeguard, etc. His favorite jobs were his stints as a drama teacher at the College of Great Falls and as a business manager of the Grandstreet Theater in Helena.