Aug. 29, 1922 - Oct. 12, 2021

Jeanne (Paul) Gustafson, beloved matriarch of her large family, died peacefully on October 12 at the age of 99 at her home in Helena, MT surrounded by family. She was born in Edgeley, ND to Donald and Florence (Petrie) Paul on August 29, 1922, the oldest of five children.

Jeanne attended college at NDSU for two years, then left school to marry Arthur Gustafson. During their 60+ years of marriage, they raised seven children together while living in Grand Forks, ND. Jeanne devoted many years to her family. Besides being a loving wife and attentive mother, Jeanne was a talented seamstress, expert bridge player, and excellent cook.

When her youngest child started school, Jeanne returned to college at UND. She earned a degree in elementary education, then went on to earn her master's degree. She was on the dean's list every semester and graduated with honors. Jeanne taught for 15 years before retiring, first at St. Michael's Catholic school in Grand Forks and then at St. Joseph Catholic School in Mandan. Primarily a first grade teacher, Jeanne could proudly say that every child she taught learned how to read.