Jean Weiger Bartlett

Jean was born September 14, 1940 in Yankton, SD to Geraldine and Clarence Weiger. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1962 with a B.A. English and spent most of her professional career teaching High School English, French, History or Grammar wherever she lived which included Denver CO, Sioux City and Fort Dodge IA, Watonga OK, Fayetteville NC, Alcester SD, and Elburn IL.

On August 18, 1963 she married and started her life's adventure with Kerry D Bartlett at the First Congregational Church in Yankton, SD with whom they had four children, six grandchildren, and their first great grandchild in August of this year.

Jeannie was a fiercely devoted mother to her children, an independent and strong-willed leader in her community, and a woman with a strong sense of adventure with a wide range of interests and passions. She was a constant positive advocate in her children's pursuits and education, freely committing herself to their growth and care, and rarely missed a chance to be their most vocal and loyal fan. Her strong sense of community and devotion to women's organizations is embodied in her long history in various positions of leadership with the West Point Parents Club, the P.E.O., the Order of the Eastern Star, the Montana and National Federation of Republican Women, the Daughters of the Nile, and several Bridge clubs. She was a spiritual woman always active in church activities from the First Congregational Church in Yankton SD, the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles IL, and a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena MT.